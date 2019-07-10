SANDRA L. "SANDY" (STIMMEL) HUEDEPOHL North Liberty Sandra L. "Sandy" (Stimmel) Huedepohl, 72, of North Liberty, died Sunday, July 7, 2019, at her home. Sandy chose to be cremated. Private burial will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery in Iowa City. Sandy's family will plan a celebration at a later date. Instead of flowers and plants, memorials may be directed to Iowa City Hospice or Last Hope Animal Rescue, 1823 16th Ave. SW, Cedar Rapids, IA, 52404; www.adopthope.org/donate. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, 1947, Earl and Frances (Brown) Stimmel welcomed their daughter, Sandra Lea Stimmel, into the world. She grew up in the North Liberty area and graduated from Prairie High School. Sandy received her credentials from the University of Iowa as a registered nurse and worked at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics for more than 30 years in both epidemiology and quality assurance. Sandy married Allen Huedepohl in Coralville. She is survived by a brother, David Stimmel (Burnita) of Kalona; a sister, Susan Steele of Lone Tree; and many nieces and nephews. Sandy's parents; her husband, Allen; and a sister, Sara Myrick, preceded her in death. Condolences: www.lensingfuneral.com. Published in The Gazette on July 10, 2019