Sandra K. "Sandy" Houlahan-Christensen
1940 - 2020
SANDRA "SANDY" K. HOULAHAN-CHRISTENSEN Cedar Rapids Sandra "Sandy" K. Houlahan-Christensen, 79, of Tama, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. Sandy was born Oct. 30, 1940, in Marion, Iowa. She was a loving mother to four children and a devoted grandmother. She enjoyed a lifelong career in health care, 22 years at Mercy Medical Center and 10 years at Grinnell Regional Hospital. She also was the proud owner of the Raspberry Patch Craft Store. Sandy was an avid gardener and also enjoyed crafting, baking, her dog Peta, and spending time with family and friends. She had a love for animals, especially cows, and enjoyed life to the fullest. Sandy is survived by her children, Carmen Houlahan of Cedar Rapids, Theresa (Kyle) Nosley of Hiawatha, Bryan Patrick Houlahan of Tama and Angie Houlahan of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Felicia Houlahan, Autumn Houlahan, Nathan Nosley, Noah Nosley and Nick Dudley and great-grandchildren, Baylee and Isabelle. Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Leona (Ditch) Koppenhaver; her brother, Gary Koppenhaver; and grandsons, Elijah "EJ" Mitchell and Quinn Patrick Houlahan. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
