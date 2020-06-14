SANDRA K. (EVANS) ZACEK Cedar Rapids Sandra K. (Evans) Zacek, 78, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha, Iowa. In agreement with her wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Sandra's Life will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the Toddville American Legion Hall, Post 674, located at 3275 Otter Rd., Toddville, IA 52341. A private burial will take place at Shiloh Cemetery in Hiawatha. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Marion is assisting the family. Sandra was born on July 13, 1941, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Lloyd and Louise (Beltz) Evans. On Feb. 5, 1982, she was united in marriage to Tony A. Zacek. He preceded her in death in April of 2011. For many years, Sandra worked as a cook for various nursing homes and places, including Mercy Medical Center and Living Center West. She liked to play bingo and cards. Sandra enjoyed camping and family get-togethers. She loved being with her family. Sandra will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Sandra is survived and lovingly remembered by her son, Jeffery (Dawn) Evans of Cedar Rapids; brother, James Evans of Cedar Rapids; two granddaughters, Tisha (Brandon) Groop of Crystal Falls, Mich., and Haley Young of Cedar Rapids; one great-grandson, Spencer Groop of Michigan; several nieces, nephews and cousins, including Penny Carter (Sam), Cindy (Jeff) Ray, Sherri (Michael) Oelberg, Ramona Baldyaga and Dennis (Tracy) Weaver; and many other extended family members, including several great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to her husband, Tony, Sandra was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Beverly Weaver; brother, Bob Evans; and one great-nephew, Allen Carter. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to all the staff at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy for the special care and support they gave to Sandra during her final days. Memorials in Sandra's memory may be made to the family c/o Jeffery Evans, 4317 Culver Street NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402. Please share a memory of Sandra at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 14, 2020.