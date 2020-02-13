Home

SANDRA KAY NELSON Tipton Sandra Kay Nelson, 77, of Tipton, died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in St. Luke's Hospital. We are honoring her wishes of cremation with no services. Iowa Cremation is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include her children, Rick (Regina) Mizaur of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Robin (Denny) Hetzler of Muscatine, Iowa, and Russell Mizaur of Georgia; her sister, Donna (Stan) Coleman-Bedker of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; her brothers, Peter Levsen of Florida and Paul Levsen of Missouri; 10 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Evelyn Levsen. Sandra was born May 28, 1942, in Anamosa, Iowa, the daughter of Paul and Evelyn (Hillmer) Levsen. She married Robert W. Nelson of Tipton, Iowa. Please leave a message for the family on our web page, www.iowacremation.com, under obituaries. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020
