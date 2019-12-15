Home

Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home
1212 1st Ave
Vinton, IA 52349
319-472-2233
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Robins City Hall
265 S. Second St
Robins,, IA
Sandra L. Boots


1937 - 2019
Sandra L. Boots Obituary
SANDRA L. BOOTS Vinton Sandra L. Boots, 82, died of natural causes Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at The Views in Marion. A celebration of Sandra's life will be 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Robins City Hall, 265 S. Second St., Robins, Iowa. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Shellsburg. Sandra was born March 5, 1937, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Raymond and Maxine Phillips Comried. She grew up and attended school in Cedar Rapids. On June 17, 1953, she married Herbert E. Boots in Cedar Rapids. Sandra was employed at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids for several years. She later worked alongside Herb and was the secretary/ bookkeeper for Herb's Garbage Hauling until retirement in 2018. Sandra is survived by one son, Russell (Marlene) Boots of Garrison; three daughters, Lynn (Lewis) Yoch of Hiawatha, Debra Boots of Vinton and Lorraine Ament of Robins; three brothers, Chuck (Mary) Comried of Anamosa, Ray (Kay) Comried of Marion and Doug Comried of Walford; two sisters, Robin (Larry) Hanover of Marion and Geneva Killian of Eugene, Ore.; 13 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter soon to be born. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Herb, in 2018; sons, Kevin and Scott Boots; and son-in-law, Bob Ament. Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home is caring for Sandra and her family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019
