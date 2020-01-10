|
|
SANDRA L. MCPHAIL Cedar Rapids Sandra L. McPhail, 76, of Cedar Rapids, died on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in Mercy Hospital. Services: 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories, where a visitation will begin at noon. Burial: Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Survivors include her sons, Edwin McPhail Jr. and wife (Judy) of Cedar Rapids and Patrick Black of Eagan, Minn.; her granddaughters, Alexandria (Dan) Nguyen and Noelle McPhail, both of Cedar Rapids. She was preceded in death by her son, Alan Lee McPhail; her parents; and siblings. Sandra was born May 31, 1943, in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of Harold and Cecelia (Petsche) Saeugling. Sandra was employed with Direct Mail and Printing in Cedar Rapids. She enjoyed crocheting and working on crossword puzzles. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Please leave a message for the family on our web page, www.cedar memorial.com, under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 10, 2020