Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
View Map
Service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
1:00 PM
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra McPhail
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra L. McPhail

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra L. McPhail Obituary
SANDRA L. MCPHAIL Cedar Rapids Sandra L. McPhail, 76, of Cedar Rapids, died on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in Mercy Hospital. Services: 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories, where a visitation will begin at noon. Burial: Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Survivors include her sons, Edwin McPhail Jr. and wife (Judy) of Cedar Rapids and Patrick Black of Eagan, Minn.; her granddaughters, Alexandria (Dan) Nguyen and Noelle McPhail, both of Cedar Rapids. She was preceded in death by her son, Alan Lee McPhail; her parents; and siblings. Sandra was born May 31, 1943, in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of Harold and Cecelia (Petsche) Saeugling. Sandra was employed with Direct Mail and Printing in Cedar Rapids. She enjoyed crocheting and working on crossword puzzles. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Please leave a message for the family on our web page, www.cedar memorial.com, under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -