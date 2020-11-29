SANDRA LEE MORELAND Lisbon God took her to His perfect place as Sandra Lee Moreland passed from this Earth to be safe in the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. She was 84 years old. A celebration of Sandi's life will take place at a later date. Stewart Baxter Memorial and Funeral Services, Mount Vernon, is assisting the family. Sandi was born on June 2, 1936, the daughter of Albert L. and Mary (Jilovec) Reynolds. Sandi grew up in Lisbon, graduating from Lisbon High School in 1954. She then attended Iowa State Teachers College (now UNI). Sandi taught school in Olin, where she met Ronald R. Moreland, marrying on April 25, 1959, at the United Methodist Church in Lisbon, Iowa. They were married for 61 years. Sandi later taught in Tipton and then worked as an insurance agent and a health care provider, always willing to help a person in need. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, visiting secondhand stores, and a good garage sale, where she would always find a treasure or two. In retirement, you would find her at their cabin in Ivanhoe with Ron, helping with yard work and relaxing. Sandi is survived by her husband, Ron; son, Tony (Karla) Moreland; grandson, Andy (Holly) Moreland of West Liberty; granddaughters, Larissa Moreland of Hollywood, Calif., and Mackenzie Moreland of Lisbon; and great-grandson, Oden. She was preceded in death by her parents, an infant son, a sister and a brother. Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association
. The family extends a special thank-you to the Rehabilitation Center of Lisbon and Hospice Compassus for their compassionate care. Please share your support and memories with Sandi's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com
