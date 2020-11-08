SANDRA "SANDY" LEE (ADDISON) STERK Walford Sandra "Sandy" Lee (Addison) Sterk, 60, of Walford, Iowa, died on Nov. 4, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics from heart disease complications. She was born on June 14, 1960, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and attended Prairie school. Sandy loved singing and dancing, shopping, visiting friends and family, and fishing, but most of all, being a mother, grandmother and wife to her loving husband of 43 years, Larry "Joe" Sterk. Sandy devoted more than 20 years at J.E. Adams Industries, loved her job and thought of her co-workers as family. She is survived by her husband, Joe; daughter, Josie; grandchildren, Liberty, Miles and Macy; sister, Pamela; and many extended family members. She was preceded in death by her son, Joey; mother, Jean; father, Max; and sisters, Rita, Betty and Susan. Her sassy personality and caring heart will be greatly missed by all who knew her. There will not be a visitation or funeral service held out of respect for family and friends' health. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be directed to the family at 480 F Ave. W, P.O. Box 244, Walford, IA 52351. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com
