SANDRA "SANDY" KAY NULLE Springville Sandra "Sandy" Kay Nulle, 74, of Springville, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Anamosa Care Center in Anamosa, Iowa, with her family by her side. A private family graveside service was held Nov. 21, 2020, at Wilcox Cemetery in rural Anamosa. A celebration of Sandy's life will be held at a later date. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Marion, Iowa, is assisting the family. Sandy was born Aug. 21, 1946, in Princeton, Minn., the daughter of the late Harold and Ruth (Hansen) Bergdahl. She graduated from Cambridge High School in 1964 and earned her associate's degree from Kirkwood Community College in Iowa. In 1991, at Wayne Lutheran Church in Anamosa, Sandy was united in marriage to William Nulle. Sandy loved her family and her dogs and was known for being a great cook and her love of camping and card playing. Sandy is survived by her husband, William Nulle of Springville, Iowa; two brothers, Dale (Jeri) Bergdahl and Dean (Jeannie) Bergdahl; two children, Tara (Tony) Marineau and Ryan (Kathy) Lane; four grandchildren, Anthony Lane, Grace Marineau, Noah Marineau and Joshua Marineau; her stepchildren, Joelle (Dave) Swan and Todd (Kara) Nulle; seven stepgrandchildren, Isaac Swan, Katelyn Swan, Cole Swan, Mackenzie Nulle, Karlie Nulle, Jenna Nulle and Melissa Nulle; and many cousins, nephews, a niece and many friends. Please share a memory of Sandy at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
