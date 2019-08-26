|
|
SANDRA RAE BIRMINGHAM Cedar Rapids Sandra Rae Birmingham, 79, joined her loving husband, Michael, in heaven on Aug. 23, 2019. Sandra was born in Cedar Rapids on Jan. 21, 1940, where she lived her entire life. She was a men's hairstylist, and owned and operated Centurion Hairstyling. She later went on to work for the Small Business Administration and the U.S. Attorney's Office. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael; sisters, Carol Wernett, Sally McDowell and Nancy Welter; and brothers, Richard and Roger Donegan. Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Julie Elam (Mike); son, David Nelson; grandchildren, Sarah Cliff, Jason Nelson (Janice), Christopher, Casey and Lisa Edinger; and many great-grandchildren and extended family members. Sandra was very proud of her Irish roots. Her family was everything to her. She loved getting together with everyone on holidays, especially Thanksgiving, and it was a tradition for family to gather weekly at her house for Sunday supper, along with the neighborhood wildlife to visit for their daily meals. She was an animal lover and did everything she could to help them. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. Burial will follow in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Donations may be directed to the family or to Critter Crusaders. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 26, 2019