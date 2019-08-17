|
|
SANDRA ROHDE Farmersburg Sandra Rohde, 72, of Farmersburg, Iowa, died Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at her home in Monona, Iowa. Sandra was born June 13, 1947, in Bartholomew County in Columbus, Ind., to George Oscar and Marguerite Pauline (Hughes) Perkins. She graduated from Curlew High School, Curlew, Wash., in 1965 and attended Western Washington State College. Sandra "Sandi" continued her career as a bookkeeper. Sandra was united in marriage with George "Rusty" Kirk. Born to this union was Sherrial Ann on Sept. 9, 1967, and Anissa Lynn on July 12, 1969. They later divorced. Sandra then was united in marriage with James Leo Rohde on Nov. 24, 1971. To this union Anissa Lynn officially was made a Rohde, Constance "Connie" Marie was born on Dec. 8, 1978. Sandi enjoyed sewing, participating in the church choir and church bells, helping with school plays making costumes, making church banners and helping with anything the kids were in. She also enjoyed studying genealogy. Sandra is survived by her children, Anissa Lynn Rohde of Monona and Connie Marie Rohde (John Hying) of Prairie du Chien, Wis.; grandchildren, David Michael Bartels of Lancaster, Wis., Michelle Anissa Bartels (Steve) Page of Gays Mills, Wis., Bryan Allen Bartels (Abbey Rauch) of Beetown, Wis., Jacob James Rohde of Prairie du Chien, Wis., Kyle (Alycia) Wilkenson of Prairie du Chien, Wis., and JR Hying of Prairie du Chien, Wis.; great-grandchildren, Michael James Page of Gays Mills, Wis., Faith Marie Page of Gays Mills, Wis., and Aurora Lynne Bartels of Beetown, Wis.; sister, Marcia Perry of Tennessee; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Connie Halvorson of Marquette, Iowa, Joe Rohde (Rachel) of Fayette, Iowa, Don Rohde (Wendy) of Marion, Iowa, and Cathy Lange (Don) of Kirkville, Mo.; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Sandra was preceded in death by parents; husband, James "Jim" Rohde; daughter, Sherrial Ann Kirk; brother, David Perkins; sister-in-law, Nancy Gage; brother-in-law, John Rohde; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ben and Norma Rohde; grandparents and great-grandparents; nephew, Tim Langel; and a niece, Becky Rohde. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona, Iowa, with a one hour visitation before services at the church on Monday. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at St. John Lutheran Church, Farmersburg, Iowa, with the Rev. Harold McMillin as the officiant. Burial will follow in Farmersburg-Wagner Cemetery, Farmersburg, Iowa. Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona, Iowa, is helping the family with the arrangements.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 17, 2019