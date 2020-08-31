1/1
Sandra Shelley
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SANDRA SHELLEY Cedar Rapids Sandra Shelley, 65, died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Willow Gardens Care Center in Marion, Iowa. She was born May 13, 1955, and grew up in New Castle, Ind. She was the daughter of Benton and Leatha (Roberts) Shelley. Sandra had an infectious personality. Some of her favorite pastimes would be reading inspirational fiction novels such as "The Walk," "When Love Comes Softly," and "The Covenant," and volunteering in any way she could for Oakland Church of the Nazarene. She had an amazing impact on everyone she met and will remain in the hearts of all fortunate enough to call her a friend. Surviving are her children, Emily Cox of Anamosa, Iowa, Rachel Cox of Marion, Iowa, Jonathan Cox of Ames, Iowa, and Joshua Cox of Center Point, Iowa; sister, Lana Hines of New Castle, Ind.; brother, Danny Shelley of Florida; special aunt, Barbara Nipp of New Castle, Ind.; two grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and dear friends, Marsha (Tim) Siefer of Marion, Iowa, who provided much love and support. She was preceded in death by her parents. A public visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, Sept. 1, followed by a private funeral service. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks is encouraged. A livestream of the private service may be viewed at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, at client.tribucast.com/tcid/3358977. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oakland Church of the Nazarene, 3000 42nd St NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402. Condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Cedar Memorial
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cedar Memorial

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved