SANDRA SHELLEY Cedar Rapids Sandra Shelley, 65, died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Willow Gardens Care Center in Marion, Iowa. She was born May 13, 1955, and grew up in New Castle, Ind. She was the daughter of Benton and Leatha (Roberts) Shelley. Sandra had an infectious personality. Some of her favorite pastimes would be reading inspirational fiction novels such as "The Walk," "When Love Comes Softly," and "The Covenant," and volunteering in any way she could for Oakland Church of the Nazarene. She had an amazing impact on everyone she met and will remain in the hearts of all fortunate enough to call her a friend. Surviving are her children, Emily Cox of Anamosa, Iowa, Rachel Cox of Marion, Iowa, Jonathan Cox of Ames, Iowa, and Joshua Cox of Center Point, Iowa; sister, Lana Hines of New Castle, Ind.; brother, Danny Shelley of Florida; special aunt, Barbara Nipp of New Castle, Ind.; two grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and dear friends, Marsha (Tim) Siefer of Marion, Iowa, who provided much love and support. She was preceded in death by her parents. A public visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, Sept. 1, followed by a private funeral service. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks is encouraged. A livestream of the private service may be viewed at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, at client.tribucast.com/tcid/3358977
. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oakland Church of the Nazarene, 3000 42nd St NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402. Condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com
