SANDRA "SANDI" ST. JOHN Oelwein Sandra "Sandi" St. John, 63, of Oelwein, formerly of Cedar Rapids, died Monday morning, June 3, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Oelwein. Sandi's wishes were to have her body cremated and services will be held at a later date. Papich-Kuba Funeral Service in Cedar Rapids is serving the family. Sandi is survived by her husband, John E. St. John Sr.; children, John Jr. (Geline) St. John of Marion, Victoria (Mike) Harvey of Hiawatha, Shane (Jill) St. John of Cedar Rapids and Kelley Medberry of Waterloo; seven grandchildren; siblings, Viola (Jerry) Bean, Kenny (Jodi) Ohlhauser, Kelly (Mike) Kleiman, Robert (Sandy) Ohlhauser and Helen Kester, all of Cedar Rapids; and sisters-in-law, Kathy Parrish of Cedar Rapids and Denise Ohlhauser of Wisconsin. She was preceded in death by her parents, Calvin Ohlhauser and Marian (Paulley) Ohlhauser St. John; her grandparents; and two brothers, Walter Parrish and Leonard Ohlhauser. Sandi was born March 9, 1956, in Cedar Rapids, where she lived for most of her life until moving to Oelwein in 2009. She married John E. St. John on Feb. 5, 1972, in Cedar Rapids. She loved to do all types of craft work, especially crocheting, beading and making jewelry.