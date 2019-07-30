|
SANDRA PAT (WENGER) STILES Coggon Sandra "Sandy" (Wenger) Stiles, 69, of Las Vegas, Nev., passed away July 16, 2019, with her husband and son by her side after a long illness. Sandy was born April 14, 1950, in Manchester, Iowa, and was raised on the family farm in Silver Creek. She graduated from North Linn High School in 1968. Sandy married Jerry Stiles in 2004 and made Las Vegas her new home. She is survived by a son, Christopher (Sandra) Merritt of Martinez, Ga.; a daughter, Brooke (Jason) Cottrell of Vinton; a stepdaughter, Kim Bryan, and stepson, David Stiles, both of Keller, Texas; and three sisters, Kathy (Dave) McClain of Las Vegas, Harriet Wenger of Hiawatha and Wendy (Ron) Light of Edwards, Mo. She had 16 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dean and Pat Wenger; and her brother, Terry Wenger. Sandy was loved by many and extended her love to many. She loved God, life and her family and friends. Her biggest treasures were her grandchildren, and she was her nieces' and nephews' favorite aunt. She enjoyed painting pictures, traveling and spending time with her children and grandchildren. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at Living Hope Wesleyan Church, 1500 Boyson Rd. NE, Cedar Rapids. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Sandy Stiles Memorial Fund, c/o Harriet Wenger, 2734 N. Center Point Rd., Cedar Rapids, IA 52411.
Published in The Gazette on July 30, 2019