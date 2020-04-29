|
SANDRA LEE STURM Cedar Rapids Sandra Lee Sturm, 81, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Ridgeview Assisted Living in Cedar Rapids following a brave fight with cancer. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date after our lives return to normal following the COVID-19 pandemic. Interment will be in Cedar Memorial Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Teahen Funeral Home, Cedar Rapids, will be in charge of arrangements. Sandra was born June 18, 1938, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of John and Genevieve Luke, and remained a lifelong resident of the Cedar Rapids area. She graduated from Roosevelt High School and married her high school sweetheart, Raymond J. Sturm, on Aug. 3, 1957. Sandy and Raymond were blessed with four sons, Ted, Robert, David and Steven. She worked at Collins Radio, Paramount Pharmacy and Mercy Hospital primarily, and taught countless people throughout her lifetime to swim. Sandy took great pleasure in following Ray's softball career, raising her children and enjoying her grandchildren. She was interested in others and always was quick to ask how they were doing first and foremost. Sandy cherished her friendships, reminiscing about the good old days and, in later years, growing old with Ray by her side. She will be missed by many. Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Raymond J. Sturm; her children, Ted (Kimberly) Sturm of Cedar Rapids, Robert Sturm of Shellsburg, David (Maguette) Sturm of Burtonsville, Md., and Steven (Sue) Sturm of Grays Lake, Ill.; grandchildren, Scott Sturm, Jill (Jordon) Ahrendsen, Laura (fiance Greg Saunders) Sturm, Mai (Corey) Holden, Rei (fiance Weijia Leng), Aicha Sturm, Nataile Sturm and Eric Sturm; great-grandsons, Jax Sturm and Logan Holden; brother, Terry (Orva) Luke; sister, Susan Luke-Rude; sister-in-law, Mary Luke; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, especially special cousin, Doug (Millie) Havlick. Sandy was preceded in death by her parents; step-father, John Crumbaugh; parents in-law, Frank and Gladys "Mugga" Sturm; brother, Jack Luke; and brother- and sister-in-law, Frank, Jr. (Kathy) Sturm. A special thank-you to staff at Ridgeview Assisted Living, Meadowview Memory Care and Hospice of Mercy for the love and kindness given to Sandy and her family. Memorials may be directed to First Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids. To share a thought, memory or condolence with her family, please visit the funeral home website at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 29, 2020