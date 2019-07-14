Home

Sandra "Sandy" Thompson

Sandra "Sandy" Thompson Obituary
SANDRA ANN THOMPSON Cedar Rapids Sandra Ann "Sandy" Thompson, 75, of Cedar Rapids, passed away very peacefully on Saturday, June 29, 2019, after a brief illness at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Visitation is from 1:30 to 2 p.m. with the memorial sevice starting at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at The Salvation Army Church, 1000 C Ave. NW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52405, by Maj. Alan Hellstrom. Survivors include her husband, Jerry Thompson; son, Jimmy (Audra) Butler Jr.; and grandchildren, Shammah, Grace, Anna, Joshua, Abigail and Nathan. She was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Esther McLeod; and daughter, Kimberly Jean Butler. Sandy will be remembered as a fun-loving person who loved her family, enjoyed animals and cared for others. Sandy was always a kid at heart!
Published in The Gazette on July 14, 2019
