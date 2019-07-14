|
SANDRA ANN THOMPSON Cedar Rapids Sandra Ann "Sandy" Thompson, 75, of Cedar Rapids, passed away very peacefully on Saturday, June 29, 2019, after a brief illness at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Visitation is from 1:30 to 2 p.m. with the memorial sevice starting at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at The Salvation Army Church, 1000 C Ave. NW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52405, by Maj. Alan Hellstrom. Survivors include her husband, Jerry Thompson; son, Jimmy (Audra) Butler Jr.; and grandchildren, Shammah, Grace, Anna, Joshua, Abigail and Nathan. She was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Esther McLeod; and daughter, Kimberly Jean Butler. Sandy will be remembered as a fun-loving person who loved her family, enjoyed animals and cared for others. Sandy was always a kid at heart!
Published in The Gazette on July 14, 2019