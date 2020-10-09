SARA ANN TOKHEIM Coralville Sara Ann Tokheim, of Coralville, Iowa, died Sept. 13, 2020, at the Bird House, Hospice Home of Johnson County. A celebration of Sara's life will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, at Deer Run Shelter at Kent Park, 2048 US-6, Oxford, IA 52322. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, The Bird House, Hospice Home of Johnson County or the Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center. A full obituary may be viewed, and online condolences made at www.lensingfuneral.com
.