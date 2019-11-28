|
SARA JEAN CORBIN Mount Vernon Sara Corbin passed away peacefully Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at her home in Decorah surrounded by family. Sara was born to Geneva Lavon and Harold Meyer in Marshall, Minn., on Feb. 4, 1941. She grew up in Le Mars, Iowa, and graduated from high school in Sioux City. She received her teaching degree from Morningside College. Sara married Paul Corbin on July 13, 1963. Sara taught elementary school in Omaha, Albuquerque, N.M., and Mechanicsville/Stanwood, Iowa. An enthusiastic educator, Sara integrated singing and humor into her classroom. An active member of the Mount Vernon League of Women Voters, Sara exercised her beliefs in democracy. Sara welcomed immigrants to the country by volunteering to teach English as a second language. Sara was an active member of the Decorah Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. During summers, Sara could be found reading, gardening, cooking, and traveling in the red van to art fairs with Paul. She delighted in her two grandchildren, moving to Decorah in 2009 to be closer to family. Sara is survived by her husband, Paul Corbin; her daughter, Carolyn Corbin (Richard Merritt) of Decorah; two adored grandchildren, Asha and Victor; siblings, Bruce Meyer, Joe Meyer and Joan Meyer; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded by her beloved son, Joe Corbin; and sisters, Carolyn Cochrane and Nola Gantt. Friends are invited to celebrate Sara's life by joining loved ones and lifting a glass to salute the sunset. A memorial website can be found at https://tinyurl.com/SaraJMeyer. The family will hold a private Celebration of Life.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 28, 2019