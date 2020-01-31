Home

Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
(319) 396-2616
Sara K. Porter Stark

SARA K. PORTER STARK Cedar Rapids Sara K. Porter Stark, 83, of Cedar Rapids, died on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center, after a long illness. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m., Tuesday, St. Patrick Catholic Church, by the Rev. Wayne Droessler. Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery. A vigil service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday at Teahen Funeral Home, where following friends may visit with the family until 6 p.m. Sara is survived by her husband, Robert of Cedar Rapids; her dog, Finn; and her best friends, Judy Haefner of Cedar Rapids and Bev Chamberlain of Marion. She was preceded in death by her dogs, "The Boys," Seagram, Fagan and Dugan; her brother; Patrick Porter; and her parents. Sara was born on Sept. 21, 1936, in Clarion, daughter of F. Leo and Genevieve Doherty Porter. She graduated from St. John's High School, Clarion, in 1954 and attended Iowa State University, Ames, for one year, and graduated from the University of Northern Iowa. She later received a master's degree from the University Of Iowa. Sara taught at Buchanan Elementary, Cedar Rapids, and Hoover Junior High, Waterloo, and was an elementary counselor for the Linn-Mar School District for 26 years. On July 1, 1993, she married Bob Stark at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Sara volunteered at the and the Free Medical Clinic. She was a devoted member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and the Democratic National Party. Sara enjoyed all sorts of hobbies, shopping and socializing, but her dogs were the loves of her life. She liked going to Club Ced-Rel for birthdays, Bruegger's on Sundays and Lenten Fish Fry's at St. Patrick's. Sara will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Memorials may be directed to St. Patrick Catholic Church or . Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 31, 2020
