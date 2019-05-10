SARA LYN NOGGLE SCHNEIDER Alcova, Wyo. Sara Lyn Noggle Schneider, 72, Alcova Wyo., formerly of Cedar Rapids, passed away Monday, Dec. 24, 2018. Lyn was born Dec. 29, 1946, to Lloyd and Dolores Noggle. Lyn graduated from Cedar Rapids Washington High School in 1964. She married James Michalicek in 1967, to which their daughter Andrea Michalicek was born. They later divorced. Sept. 1, 1989, she married James Schneider at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. They lived in Cedar Rapids until their retirement in 2013, and then they moved to their Dream Home in the Pedro Mountains near Alcova, Wyo. Lyn was a constant presence in Downtown Cedar Rapids for 40 years where she worked at City News & Books until its closing in 2008. She retired from Hills Bank in 2013. She is survived by her husband, James Schneider of Alcova Wyo.; daughter, Andrea Michalicek (Kurk Rogers), stepchildren, Loree and Shane Schneider, all of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Nicole Gibbs of South Carolina; grandchildren, Molly Gallagher of Casper Wyo., and Madisan Gallagher of Cedar Rapid; sister, April (Kevin) Neuendorf of Hiawatha; great-grandchildren, Myla Godard and Aiden Gallagher; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Dolores Noggle; sisters, Lois Lenz and Corrine Robison; and grandson, Hunter Gallagher, who died April 22, 2019. Friends may gather for a Celebration of Life from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday May 19, at IBEW Local 405 Union Hall-1211 Wiley Blvd. SW, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Lyn's wishes were to be cremated by Newcomer Cremations and Funerals in Casper Wyo. Memorials may be directed to the family for donations to Lyn's favorite charities. Published in The Gazette on May 10, 2019