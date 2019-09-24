|
|
SARA JO FATKA PARENTI Cedar Rapids Sara Jo Fatka Parenti, 48, of Litchfield, N.H., passed away Sept. 1, 2019, at Southern New Hampshire Medical Center from leiomyosarcoma. Visitation was held Sept. 10 at Dumont-Sullivan Funeral Home in Hudson, N.H. Burial was at Pinecrest Cemetery in Litchfield. Survivors include her husband, Richard Parenti; three teenage sons, Ricky, Joey and Tommy, all of Litchfield; mother, Kris Falcon Hopkins and stepfather, Steve Hopkins of Fort Myers, Fla.; stepbrother, Jeff Hopkins; stepsister, Jill Hopkins; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Sara was born March 26, 1971, in Covington, Ky., the daughter of Kris Falcon Hopkins and the late Loren Fatka. She grew up in Cedar Rapids and was a 1989 graduate of Washington High School. She attended the University of Kansas and the University of South Florida and received her RN degree from Rivier University in Nashua, N.H.. She met and married her husband of 22 years, Richard Parenti, in Tampa, Fla. Over the years, Sara worked as a home hospice nurse at many hospices in Massachusetts and Hew Hampshire, working most recently at Amedisys Hospice, when her cancer returned and became terminal in August 2018. In lieu of flowers, Sara wished for donations for liomyosarcoma research: www.lmsdr.org.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 24, 2019