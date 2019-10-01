|
SARA JANE VANCURA Cedar Rapids God opened up the gates of Heaven on Sept. 26, 2019, to accept Sara Jane Vancura into the Garden of Love. For that is what Sara chose is love to one another as a sign of dignity and grace. She was a deliverer of peace and love and never communicated an unkind word to anyone. Sara passed away at age 70 at Mayo Clinic, St. Mary's Campus in Rochester, Minn. A funeral service celebrating Sara's life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Westminster Church with the Rev. Roger Grandia officiating. Private family burial will be held in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel Stateroom. Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Bob; her children, Tim (Lesley) Vancura and their daughters, Kennedy and Delaney, and Heidi Vancura; brother, Rodney (Linda) Riemenschneider; brother-in-law, Jim (Barbara) Vancura; nieces and nephews, Kelly (Chriss), Bret (Jen), Jeff and Cory (Allison); and cousins, Bo, Nic, Sydney and Charley. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harley and Nelle Riemenschneider; and a brother, Phil. She was born Jan. 20, 1949, in Eldora, Iowa. She attended Iowa State University, Mankato State and graduated from the University of Iowa. On Aug. 12, 1972, she married Robert Vancura in Eldora. Sara was an entrepreneur and was employed as a teacher and medical saleswoman. But her favorite employment was being a Realtor for the past 15 years. She enjoyed the relationships, friendships and the business content along the way. Sara was active in many clubs and memberships throughout her lifetime. These included Junior League, PEO (JT Chapter), American Red Cross, NCSML (BrewNost), Rotary (Paul Harris Fellow), and TRI Delta Alumni Group, and she was volunteer on countless other committees. She loved to play golf and tennis and always found time for a bridge match and the walking trails. She looked forward to her Florida trip every year and walking any beach and counting her steps. Sara this year had the time of her life, taking a river boat down the Danube River from Prague to Budapest with her friends. She will continue in Heaven to give many people happiness and joy. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Sara's name to the National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library, or the . Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 1, 2019