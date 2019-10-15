Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Cedar Valley Bible Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Homes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah A. Homes


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sarah A. Homes Obituary
SARAH A. HOLMES Cedar Rapids Oct. 5, 1944 – Oct. 12, 2019 Sarah A. Holmes, a woman of God, who is now with God. Beloved wife of Thomas, mother of two, and "Granna" to six. Sarah was born in Dubuque, Iowa, raised in DeWitt, Iowa, attended the University of Iowa and Art Institute of Chicago studying fashion design and modeling; before marrying and moving to Bellevue and Issaquah, Wash., for 47 years, during which time they raised their girls. Sarah and Tom returned to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in October 2017. Sarah was a lover of God and her family. She devoted her life to her family and the study of God's word during 28 years of Women's Precept Upon Precept Bible Study; she meticulously maintained her home (which she helped design). Those that knew her will remember her home, immaculate floors and weed-free property. Sarah is survived by her loving husband, Thomas L. Holmes, and two daughters, Hillary Winkler and Ashley Holmes-Stutz. She also is survived by six grandchildren, Sarah, Joseph and Thomas Winkler and Morgann, Zachary and Abigail Hetherington. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Cedar Valley Bible Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Cedar Valley Bible Church to establish a scholarship fund in Sarah's name for Precept Upon Precept Women's Bible Study, both in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Seattle, Wash.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sarah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now