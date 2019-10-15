|
SARAH A. HOLMES Cedar Rapids Oct. 5, 1944 – Oct. 12, 2019 Sarah A. Holmes, a woman of God, who is now with God. Beloved wife of Thomas, mother of two, and "Granna" to six. Sarah was born in Dubuque, Iowa, raised in DeWitt, Iowa, attended the University of Iowa and Art Institute of Chicago studying fashion design and modeling; before marrying and moving to Bellevue and Issaquah, Wash., for 47 years, during which time they raised their girls. Sarah and Tom returned to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in October 2017. Sarah was a lover of God and her family. She devoted her life to her family and the study of God's word during 28 years of Women's Precept Upon Precept Bible Study; she meticulously maintained her home (which she helped design). Those that knew her will remember her home, immaculate floors and weed-free property. Sarah is survived by her loving husband, Thomas L. Holmes, and two daughters, Hillary Winkler and Ashley Holmes-Stutz. She also is survived by six grandchildren, Sarah, Joseph and Thomas Winkler and Morgann, Zachary and Abigail Hetherington. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Cedar Valley Bible Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Cedar Valley Bible Church to establish a scholarship fund in Sarah's name for Precept Upon Precept Women's Bible Study, both in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Seattle, Wash.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 15, 2019