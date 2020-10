SARAH ANN (DUFFY) MOORMAN Bedford, Texas Sarah Ann (Duffy) Moorman of Bedford, Texas, passed away July 26, 2020. Sarah was born the daughter of Joseph and Sally Duffy in Marshalltown, Iowa. After spending her early years in Tama, she married Gary Moorman and lived in Marion, before moving to Texas. A celebration of Sarah's life will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Front Porch Bed and Breakfast in Anamosa on Oct. 10th. You may view her obituary at forestridge-fh.com