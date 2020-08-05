1/1
Sarah Holecek
SARAH ELEANOR HOLECEK Hills Sarah Eleanor Holecek passed away at her home near Hills, Iowa, on July 25, 2020, from a sudden heart attack. Sarah's family will greet friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, on the south covered porch at Lensing Funeral Service, 605 Kirkwood Ave., Iowa City. A Celebration of Sarah's Life will begin at 6 p.m. Please respect social distancing guidelines. Masks are strongly suggested. Instead of flowers and plants, the family suggests memorial donations to the Sarah Holecek memorial fund to benefit Sarah's passion for parks conservancy and animal welfare. Sarah was preceded in death by her brothers, Mark and Jonathan Holecek. Sarah leaves her father, C. Lloyd Holecek of Marion, Iowa; mother, Maurine (Pfeifer) Holecek of Vinton, Iowa; sister, Rosanne Holecek of Berkeley, Calif.; former partner and close friend, Deborah Becker of Iowa City, Iowa; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends to mourn her passing. Sarah's cat Zoe is missing Sarah. A complete obituary can be found at www.lensingfuneral.com.

Published in The Gazette on Aug. 5, 2020.
