SARAH MAE DRAVIS Cedar Rapids Sarah Mae Dravis, 81, of Cedar Rapids, died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in her home. A Celebration of Life gathering will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW. Sarah was born May 6, 1938, in Vinton, the daughter of John E. and Mildred (Davis) Bascom. She was united in marriage to Leonard "Lonny" Willard on Jan. 17, 1990, in Reno, Nev. Sarah worked for more than 28 years for the city of Cedar Rapids in the Animal Control Unit, retiring in 2005. Sarah is survived by her husband, Lonny; children, Michael Westerly, Timothy Westerly and Kimberly Shook, all of Cedar Rapids; three grandchildren; her siblings, Eugene Bascom, Richard Bascom and Ruth (Bernie) Conger, all of Cedar Rapids; as well as her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brothers, Kenny, Robert, Fred and Harold Bascom. Memorials may be directed to family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020