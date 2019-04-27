DR. SATURNINO "BOB" ORTEGA Cedar Rapids Dr. Saturnino "Bob" Ortega, 91, of Cedar Rapids, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House in Hiawatha. Gathering of family and friends from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 29, at Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services in Cedar Rapids, followed by a Celebration of Life at 6:30 p.m. The family invites friends and family to share memories with them. Survivors include his wife, Joan; four sons, Steve of Texas, Bill (Lori) of Minnesota, John (Kim) of Florida and Jim of Colorado; daughter, Jennifer (Greg) Torgerson of Independence; nine grandchildren, Robert, Sarah and Ryan, Andy, Allison and Evan, Elizabeth (Eric) Pittman, and Cora and Jaxson Torgerson; great-grandchildren, Katelyn and Madeline Pittman; siblings, Rolando (Leyla) and Saturnino of Florida; former spouse, Lucy Ortega; and many extended family members and cherished friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Joyce. Bob was born Feb. 4, 1928, in Cienfuegos, Cuba, to Saturnino and Hildegart (Panthel) Ortega. He was raised in Cienfuegos, attended school there, and later earned his medical degree from the University of Havana. He came to the United States in 1952 for medical residencies, and then worked at state hospitals in Colorado and Texas. He became a U.S. citizen in 1965. Bob was a fellow at the Menninger School of Psychiatry in Topeka, Kan., before moving to Cedar Rapids in 1966. He practiced psychiatry with Associates for Psychiatry and at the Abbe Center. He lectured to residents at the Mental Health Institute in Independence for many years. Bob was a life member of the American Psychiatric Association. He retired from practice in 1997. Bob enjoyed "saving the world" by playing video games. In his younger years, he enjoyed many games and sports, especially duplicate bridge, tennis, rowing and golf. He loved telling stories, sharing his experiences and imparting his wisdom. Bob cherished spending time with his family. On Nov. 4, 1978, Bob married Joan Zeller at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. They enjoyed raising their daughter, Jennifer, and sharing 40 years together. Special thanks to Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice of Mercy caregivers and staff for their compassionate care. Memorials may be directed to the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy. May your memories of Bob be a blessing to you. Please share your support and memories with Bob's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary