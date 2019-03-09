Home

Saul Servin Obituary
SAUL SERVIN Cedar Rapids Saul Servin, 49, of Cedar Rapids, passed away March 5, 2019. A wake will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at 5 Seasons Clubhouse, 3421 Blairs Ferry Rd. NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402. He will be cremated and at a later date will be sent to Mexico to be buried with his mother. Saul was born on April 30, 1969, in Zacapu, Michoacan, Mexico to parents Julio Servin and Alicia Cervantes. He moved to the United States in 1993. He married Tonia Martin on Nov. 14, 2001, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Saul spent his life working multiple jobs in order to give his children the American dream. He loved spending time with his family including his many nieces and nephews. He is survived by his wife, Tonia Servin; children, Brenna, Brayton, Braja and Brooklyn Servin; brothers, Javier (Lorlee) Servin, Jesus (Rita) Servin, Jose Juan Servin, Julio Servin; sisters, Angelina (Gregorio) Servin, Alsiviades (Carlos) Servin, Ana Delia (Socorro) Servin and Araceli (Juan) Cervantes; his father, Julio Servin; and many close nieces and nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law who adored him. He was preceded in death by his mother, Alicia Cervantes. We would like to thank all of the many friends, family and co-workers who have reached out. All memorials can be sent to 26 Summer Circle, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 9, 2019
