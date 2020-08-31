SCOTT A. MILLER Iowa City Scott A. Miller, 51, of Shawnee, Kan., formerly of Iowa City, died on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Ridgewood Cemetery in North Liberty. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Scott's memory. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with his family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com
. Social distancing standards will be in place, along with the expectation that all in attendance will be expected to wear a mask. If you arrive without, one will be provided to you by the funeral home. Thank you for supporting Scott's family with your presence and being conscientious in doing so.