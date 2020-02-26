|
|
SCOTT VERNON BOUSLOG Marion On Jan. 30, 2020, at the age of 58, Scott Vernon Bouslog joined our Heavenly Father after a long and courageous battle with early-onset Alzheimer's. He is now home and completely healed. Scott passed peacefully in his sleep at Riverview Nursing and Rehabilitation in Boerne, Texas. He was a devoted, caring and loving husband, father, son, brother and friend to many. Scott was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Nov. 29, 1961, to John and Joan Bouslog. His father started Bouslog-Verhille, an independent property and casualty insurance agency, and his mother was an educator. Scott was preceded in death by his father, John; and his grandparents. He is survived by his mother, Joan Bouslog of Marion, Iowa; his loving wife of almost 20 years, Angelia; and their three sons, Brandt, Barrett and Boden of Boerne; his brother, James (Jim) Bouslog of Marion; sister, Sue (Bill) Dawson of Cedar Rapids; and Jeff (Shawn) Bouslog of Minneapolis; niece, Katie (Ryan) Luehrsmann and children, Brady, Cael and London of Marion; nephew, Stephen (Rebecca) Bouslog and baby (due this spring) Daphne; nephew, Nick (Katie) Dusil and son, Kade of Cedar Rapids; niece, Allison (Nic) Seeley and children, Max and Josephine of St. Paul; and nephew, Ryan (Michelle) Bouslog and twins, Sophie and Charlie of Minneapolis. At Linn-Mar High School in Marion, Scott distinguished himself as an Academic All-American. He was the first state champion wrestler his junior year and went undefeated his senior year. Scott was a starting halfback on the football team his junior and senior year, as well. Scott was awarded a wrestling scholarship to attend Utah State College, and then transferred to Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in business management/finance in 1985. While attending Luther College, Scott received numerous wrestling accolades, including NCAA Division III National Runner-up (1985-weight class 158), NWCA Division III All-Academic Team (1985-weight class 158), three-time NAIA-NCAA, I, II and III All-Americans (1983 4th, 1984 5th, 1985 2nd-weight class 158). Scott was inducted into the 1985 Luther College Wrestlers Hall of Fame. He also was inducted into his high school Athletic Hall of Fame in 2017-18. Scott's natural leadership abilities continued into his career, where he earned his Certified Financial Planner (CFP) designation in October 1994. He was skilled at building and maintaining excellent personal and professional relationships. Scott had an innate ability to identify talent and help develop both character and professional success. His many promotions allowed him to live in Detroit, Seattle, Minneapolis, Kansas City and Boerne, where he held the position of Mid-West divisional director for Jackson National. Scott's Midwestern roots kept him humble throughout his success. With his infectious laugh, Scott lived life to the fullest. He loved attending his boys' sporting events, playing cards with his parents and siblings and spending time with family and close friends whom he had known since childhood. Scott also enjoyed working in the yard, his cactus garden, boating, fishing, hunting and traveling with his family. Scott was a phenomenal squash player. At the age of 10, Scott began attending an annual trip to Canada with family and lifelong friends. Scott and Angelia were very active at nineteen:ten church. Together, they volunteered in the nursery and taught Sunday school for many years. Accompanied in the presence of church friends, Scott and Angelia renewed their wedding vows in April 2016 in Virgin Gorda (British Virgin Islands). Scott was very close to his dad. Throughout Scott's illness, his dad was always by his side. The two never lost their ability to communicate with each other. The family would like to thank the staff at Riverview Nursing and Rehabilitation for their dedicated care. During the time Angelia and the boys spent visiting Scott at the nursing home, the staff became part of their family. They would also like to thank their community for the outpouring of prayers, love and support through the years. A celebration of Scott's life was held Feb. 6, at nineteen:ten church, 130 Sisterdale Rd., Boerne, Texas. Pastor Jason Brown officiated the celebration. In lieu of flowers, a nonprofit organization, the Anteroom of Hope, is being established in Scott's honor. This organization will help foster relationships between middle/high school students and nursing home residents. Donations for this fund, or to a continuing education fund for the boys, can be made at Sonora Bank of Boerne (Bandera Road branch) at 122 W. Bandera Rd., Boerne. A second memorial service is being planned for 2 p.m. Saturday, March 28, in Marion, Iowa, with the location to be announced. The service will be officiated by Pastor Katie Dawson. In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation in memory of Scott Bouslog to the Family Caregivers Center of Mercy Hospital in Cedar Rapids at www.mercycare.org/giving or the at www.alzfdn.org. To leave condolences for the family and to view a video of Scott's life, please visit www.ebensberger-fisher.com and select obituaries. Arrangements with Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral Home of Boerne.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020