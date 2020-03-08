|
SCOTT VERNON BOUSLOG Marion On Jan. 30, 2020, Scott Vernon Bouslog joined our Heavenly Father after a long and courageous battle with early-onset Alzheimer's. Scott died at the age of 58, when he passed peacefully in his sleep at Riverview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Boerne, Texas. He was a devoted caring and loving husband, father, son, brother and friend to many. Scott was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Nov. 29, 1961, to John and Joan Bouslog. In honor and celebration of Scott's life, we invite you to share in our love for Scott from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at Hunters Ridge Golf Course, 2901 Hunters Ridge Rd., Marion, IA 52302. In lieu of flowers, we would kindly recommend that you make a donation in memory of Scott Bouslog to the at www.alzfdn.org. or the Family Caregivers Center of Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids, at www.mercycare.org/giving/. Scott will be greatly missed, but never forgotten.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 8, 2020