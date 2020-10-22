SCOTT DAVID KRALIK Jan. 8, 1957-- Aug. 9, 2020 Seattle Scott Kralik died unexpectedly at his home in Seattle, Wash., at the age of 63. Scott was born in Lansing, Mich., and grew up in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Marshalltown, Iowa. He received his Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Iowa; his Master of Fine Arts, Performing Arts Management, at Brooklyn (N.Y.) College; and a certificate in technical writing and editing from the University of Washington. Scott worked at ActiveVoice, Cisco Systems and Amazon Web Services. Scott was a true renaissance man. He was a longtime (30-plus years) Thursday-night social ride leader for the Cascade Bicycle Club with the goal of having fun, taking every possible side road in town, and learning cycling safety. His dedication and long service as a ride leader were recognized by the City of Seattle when they designated Aug. 29, 2019, as "Scott Kralik Day." Scott read voraciously, with built-in bookcases in practically every room in his house to contain his library. He enjoyed travel, taking cycling trips through Utah and the Southwest, the Pacific Northwest and Canada; going to Scotland, Slovakia, Prague, Budapest and Vienna; and traveling solo in China for four months in the year he turned 50. He taught himself plumbing, electrical wiring, and basic carpentry skills to remodel his house. He bought a sewing machine and made his own window treatments. A stalwart environmentalist, he ditched his car and was building a passive house, intending to meet or surpass LEED standards. He was an avid baker (his brownies and macaroons were legendarily good), photographer, and glass artist. He loved dark chocolate, a hoppy IPA, pizza, his Brompton foldable bikes, all kinds of music (having played clarinet and guitar) but especially jazz, dirty jokes, and the authors David James Duncan, Christopher Moore and Ogden Nash. He hated vegetables, TV (he did not own one), coffee, and taking the most direct route from "point a to point b". Scott was playful, irascible, curious, profane, thoughtful, opinionated, loyal, smart, irreverent, and unapologetic about his enthusiasms and obsessions. We miss our loyal friend and trusted mentor. Scott is survived by his father, David (Janice) Kralik of Cedar Rapids; his mother, Sandy Packer and his sister, Mandy Fox, both of Marshalltown; half-brothers, David Kralik Jr., and Josef Kralik; nephew, Dylan Koger; niece, Whitney Takes; goddaughter, Ashley Olmsted; godson, Chris Olmsted; and myriad friends from his time in Iowa, New York, Washington, D.C., and his Seattle neighborhood, as well as the cycling, performing arts, glass art, and technical writing communities in the Pacific Northwest and beyond. We hope that at some point in the future we can gather safely to honor Scott's legacy and memory. If you want to honor Scott in the meantime, please make a donation to Cascade Bicycle Club, Real Change or Page Ahead Children's Literacy Program, read a book, hoist an IPA, ride a bike, eat an inordinate amount of ice cream or savor good dark chocolate.



