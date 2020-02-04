Home

SCOTT LEE HINZ Wellman Scott Lee Hinz, 64, of Wellman, passed away Feb. 1, 2020, at his home with his wife and daughter by his side after a courageous battle against cancer. A Celebration of Life is planned for Sunday, May 24. from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Park Lodge at Terry Trueblood Recreation Area, 579 McCollister Blvd., Iowa City. A complete obituary will follow at the time of the Celebration of Life. Powell Funeral Home is caring for Scott and his family. Messages and tributes may be sent to the family at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 4, 2020
