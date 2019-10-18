|
|
SCOTT HOWARD WOODSON Pittsburgh, Pa. Named Scott Howard Woodson, I was born to James Howard and Harlene Rae Woodson on Feb. 20, 1962, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. I passed from this plane of existence Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, in Pittsburgh, Pa. Cancer killed me, but do not grieve for me. I had an amazing life. I learned at an early age how short life can be and lived accordingly. I've traveled the world, visiting more than 50 countries. I've climbed 14,000-foot mountains and driven fast cars. I've eaten much good food and met many interesting people. I've done nearly everything I ever wanted to do. I wanted no services or memorials. Feel free to party on your own. In lieu of flowers, do something for yourself that you normally wouldn't do. Do it now, while you can. www.mcdonald-aeberli.com
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 18, 2019