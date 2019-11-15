|
|
SCOTT JOSEPH PETERSON Clutier Scott Joseph Peterson, 55, of Clutier, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in St. Luke's Hospice Center. A private family burial will be held at the Wyoming Cemetery in Wyoming, Iowa, at a later date. A celebration of Scott's life will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Five Seasons Community Learning Center (3421 Blairs Ferry Rd. NE, Cedar Rapids). Scott was born June 10, 1964, at Ellsworth Air Force Base in Rapid City, S.D., the son of Joseph and Joyce Peterson. Scott graduated from Metro Alternative High School. After graduation, Scott began his lifelong career in construction, of which 25 years were dedicated to Kleiman Construction. Scott was united in marriage to Karen Cochran. Scott was a true outdoorsman. His favorite things included hunting, mushrooming and fishing, as well as family time. Scott is survived by his parents, Joe Peterson (Clare Coder) and Joyce Davis; siblings, Susan Peterson (sister), Shane Peterson (brother) and Sonda Peterson (sister); and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 15, 2019