SCOTT L. REIERSON Spokane, Wash. Scott L. Reierson, 52, of Spokane, Wash., formerly of Walker, Iowa, died March 7, 2020. Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial at this time. Private family burial will take place at Walker Cemetery, Walker. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Center Point is assisting the family with arrangements. Scott was born Nov. 29, 1967, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Clarence and Mavis (Bachman) Reierson. He graduated from North Linn High School in 1986. Scott participated in football and track, competing in shotput and discus. He went on to attend Ellsworth College, where he also played football. Scott spent several years logging in and around Northern Iowa and was passionate about his forestry career. Survivors include his father, Clarence Reierson of Walker; brother, Gregory (Gayle) Reierson of Walker; and a large extended family. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mavis, in 2008. Memorials may be directed to Walker American Legion Ray Post 376 to sponsor participants in Boys State. Please share a memory of Scott at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 29, 2020