Jones & Eden Funeral Home
116 E Main St
Washington, IA 52353
(319) 653-2105
Scott Lee Rich

Scott Lee Rich Obituary
SCOTT LEE RICH Washington Scott Lee Rich, 60, of Washington, Iowa, died on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. A memorial visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Jones & Eden Funeral Home in Washington. Memorial services and interment will take place at a later date. A general memorial has been established. Online condolences may be sent for Scott's family through the web at www.jonesfh.com. He is survived by his wife, Janet Rich of Washington, Iowa; daughter, Kelsey (Mike) Liska of Washington, Iowa; daughter, Kassandra "Kassey" Rich of Los Angeles; son, Kaleb (Stephanie) Rich of Rockford, Ill.; three grandchildren; parents, Ron and Sandy Rich of Washington, Iowa; brother, Brett (Sue) Rich of Washington, Iowa; brother, Matt (Mary Jo) Rich of Washington, Iowa; three sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 21, 2020
