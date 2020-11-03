1/1
SCOTT DAVID NIENOW Cedar Rapids Scott David Nienow, 58, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Oct. 27, 2020, following a sudden illness. A public visitation will take place from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories State Room. A private family service will take place at the Chapel of Memories with burial following at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. A livestream for this service can be viewed at 3 p.m. Nov. 7, at the following link: client.tribucast.com/tcid/59463152. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced, which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields is required. Scott was born in Chicago and later spent his childhood and teen years in Fort Wayne, Ind., where he attended Holy Cross Lutheran School, Concordia Lutheran High School and started his freshman year at Hillsdale College in Michigan. During his sophomore year, he transferred to Central College in Pella, Iowa, where he first met his wife to be, Andrea, who was also a student there. He graduated from Central with a degree in political science. Scott spent much of his adult life in the Atlanta area. He was a member of Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, where he was an active volunteer in many of their ministries, as well developing many life-long friendships. He and Andrea were married in 2012 at St Paul United Methodist Church in Cedar Rapids and relocated to Andrea's hometown of Cedar Rapids in 2019. He is survived by his wife, Andrea (Gage); brothers- in-law, Brian Gage of Cedar Rapids and Brad (Angela) Gage of Urbandale, Iowa, and their families; parents Ronald and LaVerne (Larson) Nienow of Marietta (Atlanta), Ga.; his sister and brother-in-law, Susan and Keith Brooks; sister-in-law, Teresa Nienow; and nieces and nephews, Jacob Nienow, Meredith Nienow, Katharine Mills, Justin Motter and Brittany Motter and their families; as well as Grace and Scarlett Petrzelka and Gage, Anne and Ian Gage. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation in Scott's name to the Iowa Donor Network in Altoona, Iowa, or Central College in Pella. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 3, 2020.
