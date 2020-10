SCOTT "SCOTTY" A. OEHL Amana Scott "Scotty" A. Oehl, 63, of Amana, Iowa, passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at the Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha, Iowa. Graveside service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at St John's Cemetery, Homestead. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com . Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service of Belle Plaine is assisting Scott's family in their time of need.