Scott Raymond Bubke
SCOTT RAYMOND BUBKE Cedar Rapids Scott Raymond Bubke, a Cedar Rapids native, died Oct. 27, 2020, following a sudden heart attack at his home in Golden, Colo. He was 54 years old. Scott was born to Raymond and Bonnie Bubke on Aug. 23, 1966. He was baptized and confirmed at Bethany Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids. Scott attended Wright Elementary and Harding Junior High, and graduated from Kennedy High School in 1984. He then attended the University of Iowa and graduated in 1988 with a bachelor's degree in accounting. He subsequently went on to obtain his CPA designation. Scott's accounting career began with Coopers & Lybrand (now PricewaterhouseCoopers) in Minneapolis. He lived in Minneapolis for one year before moving to the Denver, Colo., area. He had currently been serving as the chief financial officer for Bethlehem Lutheran Church and School in Lakewood, Colo., for the last 18 years. On Aug. 19, 2017, Scott married Anne Steptoe in a picturesque ceremony held in the Rocky Mountains. Scott and Anne were thrilled to welcome son Owen in July 2018 and son Noah, born in February 2020. Scott took on the roles of husband and father with immense pride and joy. In addition to his wife and young sons, Scott is survived by his mother, Bonnie Bubke of Cedar Rapids; sisters, Debra Bubke of Denver, Colo., and Jane (Mike) Simoson of Cedar Rapids; and nephews, Justin Simoson of Jackson, Wyo., and Andrew Simoson of Steamboat Springs, Colo. He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond, in 2013. Services were held Nov. 1 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Lakewood, Colo. Memorials may be directed to Tennyson Center for Children, 2950 Tennyson St., Denver, CO 80212. Scott often took his dog, Bear, to visit the children there. We as Scott's family are stunned and acutely grieved at his sudden passing, but we take comfort and strength in knowing he is now with the Lord in heaven.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 8, 2020.
