Scott Thompson Obituary
SCOTT CHARLES THOMPSON Cedar Rapids Scott Charles Thompson, 54, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, after battling a lengthy illness. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at All Saints Catholic Church. Visitation will be one hour before the service, beginning at 9 a.m., at the church. Interment will take place at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Fairfax. Scott Charles Thompson was born Oct. 18, 1964, to Richard and Nadine (Tate) Thompson. He graduated from Cedar Rapids Prairie High School with the Class of 1983. After graduation, Scott lived in New Jersey for a few years. After returning to Iowa, he worked in Iowa City at Hargrave McEleney. Scott's last place of employment was at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics as a clerk. In Scott's earlier years, he was an avid trail biker and spent many hours volunteering with special needs adults in Iowa City. He enjoyed closely following the stock market. Scott had a very strong faith and was an active member of All Saints Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. Scott is survived by his loving family; his mother, Nadine Thompson of Cedar Rapids; two brothers, Mark (Doni) of Ely and Bill (Becky) of Marion; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard; and a brother, Roger. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to All Saints Catholic Church, 720 29th St. SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 13, 2019
