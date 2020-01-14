|
SCOTT A. YANDA Cedar Rapids Scott A. Yanda, 50, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Survivors include his sister, Sheri (Scott) Grabanski; nieces and nephews, Tasia, Tiffany and James (Alexis) Grabanski and Charles II (Sara) and Jenna (Austin) Yanda; great-nieces and nephews, Joseph, Jayna, Jaysen, Zeppelin and Ace; along with special friend, Bethany Lang. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Leo and Leota Yanda and Andrew and Goldie Duros; his parents, Clifford and Mary Yanda; and his brother, Charles Yanda Scott loved living most of his adult life in Florida, near the Gulf Coast. He was a career phenomenal food server specializing in fine dining. He enjoyed gardening, painting, the beach, casinos, bike riding, working out and thrifting. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Sheri Grabanski, 2416 Arlington St. SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 14, 2020