Screna Weaver
SCRENA WEAVER Perry Screna Weaver of Perry, Iowa, formerly of Marion, Iowa, went to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 24, 2020. She was born to Peter and Juanita (Regenold) Bercier in Trail City, S.D., on Oct. 7, 1937. Screna grew up in a single-parent family and her mother decided to move them to Waterloo, Iowa, for a fresh start at a new life. This is where Screna and her older sister, Patricia (Bolsen), attended Waterloo East High School, where she graduated in 1956. Screna went on to have two sons: Kirk, who is married to Brenda Roe-Weaver (they also have two sons, Jonathan and Luke), and her youngest son, Rodger. Both currently are residing in West Des Moines. Screna decided to become a cosmetologist in the mid- '70s to embark on new career, in which she made many close friendships over the years. Later, she worked at Aegon Insurance Co. in Cedar Rapids. She retired in 2004. Besides work, she attended Gospel Light Baptist Church in Marion, Iowa, where she also had made some close, dear friends. This is where she loved to spend most of her free time and show her devotion to God. Screna worked hard her whole life until she was diagnosed with dementia in 2006. Her long, hard struggles with this unforgiving disease finally ended this past Friday morning because of complications of pneumonia and the dementia. She will be sadly missed by her two sons, her daughter-in-law and her grandsons. Her sister, Patricia, brother-in-law, Elbert, and their two daughters, Gay Ann and Alice, also will sadly miss her. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Iles Westover Chapel in Des Moines. Private interment will be at Cedar Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Memorial contributions may be directed to Gospel Light Baptist Church in Marion. For those unable to attend the memorial service, there will be a livestream link available, just before the service, on Screna's obituary page at www.ilescares.com, where you also may leave online condolences.

Published in The Gazette on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
