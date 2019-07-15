Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Resources
More Obituaries for Sean Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sean E. Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sean E. Jones Obituary
SEAN E. JONES Iowa City Sean E. Jones, 44, of Iowa City, died Friday, June 12, 2019, at the Bird House Hospice Home of Johnson County with staff and his wife by his side. Services celebrating Sean's life will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service in Iowa City, where there will be a time of visitation from 5 p.m. until services. A memorial fund has been established to benefit his children's future. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with Sean's family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now