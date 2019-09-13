Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Cedar Hills Community Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Selma Phillips-Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Selma Phillips-Williams


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Selma Phillips-Williams Obituary
SELMA PHILLIPS-WILLIAMS Cedar Rapids Selma Phillips-Williams, 75, of Cedar Rapids, joined the angels on Sept. 11, 2019. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16 at the Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the Cedar Hills Community Church. She is survived by her seven children, Renee (Michael) Miceli, Shawn (Jill) Phillips, Joel (Jenni) Phillips, Patrick (Karen) Phillips, Mark (Margaret Wong) Phillips, Robyn (Chuck) Luensman and Amy (Chris) Schmidt; 23 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Williams. Selma was born Oct. 11, 1943, in Duluth, Minn., and moved to Cedar Rapids in 1961. Selma loved to quilt, crochet, read books, write poetry and play cards. Above all, she loved spending time with her family. She was a spiritual woman and could find God in everything she saw. She has a deep relationship with Jesus, trusting Him for strength through many trials. Knowing that even with all of our imperfections as humans we still are loved by Him. She has passed down a legacy of faith to her family. She was resilient, strong and caring. She always had a smile and conversation for strangers and had the ability to make everyone she touched feel special. Selma loved her family dearly and her family will miss her immensely. Selma was looking forward for her reunion with her husband, Joe, and the many family and friends who have gone before her. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to UnityPoint Hospice. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Selma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now