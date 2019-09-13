|
SELMA PHILLIPS-WILLIAMS Cedar Rapids Selma Phillips-Williams, 75, of Cedar Rapids, joined the angels on Sept. 11, 2019. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16 at the Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the Cedar Hills Community Church. She is survived by her seven children, Renee (Michael) Miceli, Shawn (Jill) Phillips, Joel (Jenni) Phillips, Patrick (Karen) Phillips, Mark (Margaret Wong) Phillips, Robyn (Chuck) Luensman and Amy (Chris) Schmidt; 23 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Williams. Selma was born Oct. 11, 1943, in Duluth, Minn., and moved to Cedar Rapids in 1961. Selma loved to quilt, crochet, read books, write poetry and play cards. Above all, she loved spending time with her family. She was a spiritual woman and could find God in everything she saw. She has a deep relationship with Jesus, trusting Him for strength through many trials. Knowing that even with all of our imperfections as humans we still are loved by Him. She has passed down a legacy of faith to her family. She was resilient, strong and caring. She always had a smile and conversation for strangers and had the ability to make everyone she touched feel special. Selma loved her family dearly and her family will miss her immensely. Selma was looking forward for her reunion with her husband, Joe, and the many family and friends who have gone before her. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to UnityPoint Hospice. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019