Serena "June" Frederick


1942 - 2019
Serena "June" Frederick Obituary
SERENA "JUNE" FREDERICK Cedar Rapids Serena "June" Frederick, 77, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at the Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha. June deeded her body to the University of Iowa Department of Anatomy. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids. Survivors include her husband, Roger; sons, Scott (Kelly) Frederick of Cedar Rapids and Brian Frederick of Waterloo; brother, Keith (Holly) Paige of Dubuque; sister, Lana (Dan) Lester of Dubuque; and six grandchildren, Samantha, Shelby, Korey, Cameron, Branden and Mackenzie. June was born on May 26, 1942, in Cedar Rapids. She was a creative artist known for her painted antique saw blades, clay figurines, jewelry and oil paintings. June enjoyed seeing her customers at area craft shows where she displayed her work. She also was a member of Hope United Church of Christ in Hiawatha. She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Paige; mother, Alvina (Wold) Paige; stepmother, Virginia Paige; stepsister, Sharon Krohn; and an infant daughter, Krista. Memorials are suggested to University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital. Please share your support and memories with June's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 7, 2019
