SHAD ALFRED MCALLEN Arlington Aug. 26, 1972 – Feb. 29, 2020 Shad Alfred McAllen, 47, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa. Born Aug. 26. 1972, Iowa City, to Richard "Dick" and Maxine (Belden) McAllen. Survivors are his mother, Maxine of Arlington; two brothers, Scott McAllen (Angela Schutte) of Hazelton and Ben McAllen (Jenny Rae McGee) of Arlington; one sister, Susan Beck (Ross Arneson) of Decorah; six nieces and nephews, Michael McAllen, Steven McAllen, Loran Beck, Connor McAllen, Courtney Baker and Carson McAllen; three great-nieces and nephews, Jayla McAllen, Remington McAllen and Anabelle McAllen; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Celebration of Life service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at St. John Lutheran Church in Arlington. A visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 6, at St. John's and one hour before services on Saturday. Private family burial at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family in Arlington. Iowa Cremation is helping the family.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 7, 2020