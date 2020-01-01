|
SHANA L. LERCH Anamosa Shana L. Lerch, 52, of Anamosa, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Survivors include three daughters, Ashley Sloan of Cedar Rapids and Michelle and Nicole Pins, both of Anamosa; her mother, Mary Albers; Shana's fiance, Chris Shover of Anamosa; and a sister, Rene Petrilli. She was preceded in death by her father and a brother, Michael Wyant. Shana was born Nov. 16, 1967, in Anamosa, the daughter of Gary and Mary (Burkey) Wyant. Shana was a chef at T&D Eatery in Anamosa for over six years. Shana enjoyed sewing, cooking and going to the casino. She always was there to help anyone. She will forever be remembered as a loving and caring daughter, mother, fiancee and friend whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved her. A memorial fund has been established. Please leave a message or tribute to Shana's family on the website, www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 1, 2020