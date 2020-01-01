Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Shana Lerch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shana Lerch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shana Lerch Obituary
SHANA L. LERCH Anamosa Shana L. Lerch, 52, of Anamosa, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Survivors include three daughters, Ashley Sloan of Cedar Rapids and Michelle and Nicole Pins, both of Anamosa; her mother, Mary Albers; Shana's fiance, Chris Shover of Anamosa; and a sister, Rene Petrilli. She was preceded in death by her father and a brother, Michael Wyant. Shana was born Nov. 16, 1967, in Anamosa, the daughter of Gary and Mary (Burkey) Wyant. Shana was a chef at T&D Eatery in Anamosa for over six years. Shana enjoyed sewing, cooking and going to the casino. She always was there to help anyone. She will forever be remembered as a loving and caring daughter, mother, fiancee and friend whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved her. A memorial fund has been established. Please leave a message or tribute to Shana's family on the website, www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shana's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -