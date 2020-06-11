SHANE A. ZAHN Garner Shane A. Zahn, 56, of Garner, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City. Shane is survived by his son, Jordan of Garner; his mother, Jane Zahn of Cedar Rapids; and three brothers, Shawn, David and Rick Zahn. He was preceded in death by his father. He was the world's best dad and will be greatly missed. Celebration of Life Memorial at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 13, at Matt's Place, in Garner, Iowa.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store