Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
Resources
More Obituaries for Shane Merryman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shane Lee Merryman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Shane Lee Merryman Obituary
SHANE LEE MERRYMAN Cedar Rapids Shane Lee Merryman, 49, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly Monday, April 22, 2019. The family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 29, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, at Shiloh Cemetery in Hiawatha. Shane was born May 7, 1969, in Las Vegas, the son of Jerry and Joan (Thompson) Merryman. He graduated from Willis High School in Willis, Texas. Shane served in the U.S. Army from 1987 to 1991. He was member of Laborers' Local Union 43 and had worked for Weitz Construction at ADM. Shane enjoyed camping, fishing and a nice cold beer. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by daughter, Allisin Justine Merryman and her children, Addisin and Ezeriah; son, Nathaniel Lee Merryman and his son, Manny Lee, all of Cedar Rapids; mother, Joan Merryman of Las Vegas; aunt and uncle, Joe and Jean McClurg of Hiawatha; and many cousins. Shane was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Lee Merryman. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. Please share a memory of Shane at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now