SHANE LEE MERRYMAN Cedar Rapids Shane Lee Merryman, 49, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly Monday, April 22, 2019. The family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 29, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, at Shiloh Cemetery in Hiawatha. Shane was born May 7, 1969, in Las Vegas, the son of Jerry and Joan (Thompson) Merryman. He graduated from Willis High School in Willis, Texas. Shane served in the U.S. Army from 1987 to 1991. He was member of Laborers' Local Union 43 and had worked for Weitz Construction at ADM. Shane enjoyed camping, fishing and a nice cold beer. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by daughter, Allisin Justine Merryman and her children, Addisin and Ezeriah; son, Nathaniel Lee Merryman and his son, Manny Lee, all of Cedar Rapids; mother, Joan Merryman of Las Vegas; aunt and uncle, Joe and Jean McClurg of Hiawatha; and many cousins. Shane was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Lee Merryman. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. Please share a memory of Shane at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 26, 2019